Humane Society Holding Another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption Event

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is holding another Kitten Pawp-Up Adoption this Saturday after 13 kittens were adopted at least week’s event.

Senior Programs Director Brian Papalia said between the response last week and the many kittens coming into the Humane Society, they decided to hold a second adoption event from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, September 24 at Chautauqua Mall.

Adoption fees for kittens at the event will be $50 for one or $75 for two. The standard adoption process still applies. All animals adopted from CCHS have been spayed or neutered, are up to date on medical, microchipped, and have had a dose of flea treatment.

For more information, visit chqhumane.org.

