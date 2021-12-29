Humane Society Holding Pet Pantry Food Drive-Thru at Prendergast Library

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is partnering with the Prendergast Library to hold a drive-thru pet pantry food give-away from 2pm to 5pm today.

Cat and dog food will be available. For those attending, please enter the Prendergast Library parking lot from Cherry Street and exit onto West 6th Street. Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis, while supplies last.

The pet pantry drive-thru is being made possible by a grant through the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and with help from The Salvation Army.