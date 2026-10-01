Humane Society Pauses Cat, Dog Intakes Due To Being At Capacity

The Chautauqua County Humane Society is currently at capacity and has paused cat and dog intakes.

The shelter posted on social media that their team recently has taken in more than 33 cats from a single home. The agency stresses that it was not related to cruelty or neglect. However, the large number of new animals has placed a sudden and significant strain on the Humane Society’s space and resources. The cats have been described as very timid and need to be handled very carefully; and will need a lot of work before they can be made available for adoption.

Some of these cats have tested positive for ringworm, which requires careful isolation, treatment, and additional sanitation protocols. At the same time, the Humane Society is caring for cats battling pan‑leukopenia and a group of puppies who arrived with parvo, all serious medical situations that demand time, attention, and safe separation.

In addition to pausing cat and dog intakes, the Humane Society said they may also need to pause spay/neuter services until the situation at the shelter can be stabilized.

CCHS said individuals can assist by adopting animals at the shelter. The adoption desk is remaining open and the animals available for adoption are safely separated from those battling illness.

Financial donations are also being accepted as medical and cleaning supplies are being used at an extraordinary rate.

Also, CCHS will be instituting a few ongoing policy changes. When dogs come in for meet‑and‑greets during the adoption process, dogs will be required to be current on vaccinations and pet parents will be required to wear protective booties as they walk through the building on their way to the shelter’s Bark Park. This measure helps protect both the visiting dogs and the dogs currently in our care by reducing the risk of spreading illnesses. Additionally, visitors picking up food from the CCHS Pet Pantry will have their supplies brought directly out to their vehicle rather than coming inside the shelter.

For more information and updates, visit chqhumane.org