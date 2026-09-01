Humane Society, WNY Whole Body Health Host Wellness And Whiskers Event Sept. 2

The Chautauqua County Humane Society and WNY Whole Body Health are holding a Wellness & Whiskers event September 2.

The evening is dedicated to exploring the connection between human wellness and the well-being of pets. It will take place at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2 at the Chautauqua County Humane Society, 2825 Strunk Road in Jamestown.

United by a shared belief that wellness grows stronger when people and animals thrive together, the event invites community members to slow down, breathe deeply, and enjoy a night centered on health, harmony, and compassionate connection. Guests will have the opportunity to meet adoptable animals, learn simple wellness practices, and discover how caring for themselves and caring for pets naturally complement one another.

The evening’s theme, “Healthy Together: What Our Pets Teach Us About Wellness and How We Can Return the Favor,” will highlight everyday lessons pets offer about movement, rest, connection, and presence. Attendees will learn about signs and symptoms of pet health, how pet wellness may reflect human wellness, foods that support whole-body vitality, and healthy habits for the entire household.

WNY Whole Body Health, a local leader in whole-foods-based clinical nutrition, will share insights into their mission and services. Their team specializes in personalized nutrition coaching designed to help individuals achieve optimal health while avoiding unnecessary pharmaceutical drugs and invasive procedures.

Representatives from the Chautauqua County Humane Society will also be present to discuss the organization’s mission, community programs, and the ongoing Building Our Future campaign, an initiative focused on essential facility upgrades to meet modern standards and support the shelter’s work for generations to come.

For more information, visit chqhumane.org