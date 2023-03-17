HYPROV Comes to the Reg Saturday, March 18

HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts this Saturday, March 18.

The show features Colin Mochrie and Asad Mecci in a 90-minute show that combines hypnosis and improv–two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide–for a totally unique comedy experience.

The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized.

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Saturday, March 18. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at reglenna.com, and by phone, or in person today from 12:00 until 5:00 p.m., and at the door.