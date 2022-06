The performance of HYPROV originally set to be performed on June 3 at the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts has been rescheduled to March 18, 2023.

The Improv-Hypnosis comedy show is presented by Colin Mochrie of Whose Line Is It, Anyway? and Master Hypnotist Asad Mecci.

All tickets for the June 3 performance will be honored at the new March 18 event. Ticket holders requiring a refund may call 716-484-7070 or email info@reglenna.com.

For more information, visit reglenna.com.