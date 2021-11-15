I-86 Bridge in Randolph Dedicated in Honor of Corporal William James Hillard

The Interstate-86 Bridge in Randolph has been dedicated in honor of Corporal William James Hillard, a Randolph native who lost his life in the Vietnam War.

State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio sponsored the legislation enacting the designation. They were joined at the Randolph American Legion by Corporal Hillard’s family and friends, town officials and members of the community to commemorate the courage and sacrifices of the decorated fallen hero.

Corporal Hillard was born in Kennedy and grew up in Randolph, graduating from Randolph Central School in 1966. He joined the Peace Corps in 1967, helping farmers in India. Shortly after returning from India and marrying his high school sweetheart, he joined the Army in March 1968. The United States was fully engaged in the Vietnam War at that time.

As a member of Company B, 26th Engineer Battalion, 23rd Infantry Division, Hillard attained the rank of corporal. He and his unit were part of Operation Iron Mountain, a division-level search and clear mission that began in February 1969 to destroy and interdict North Vietnamese and Vietcong bases, forces and supply routes in the Quang Ngai Province of South Vietnam.

On Saturday, March 15, 1969, after volunteering to go on patrol, Corporal Hillard was one of three soldiers killed by an enemy explosive device during combat operations at Quang Ngai.

During his military service, Corporal Hillard received a Purple Heart, two Bronze Star medals, one Oak Leaf Cluster, a good Conduct medal, a National Defense Service medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Presidential Unit Citation.