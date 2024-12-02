Inclement Weather Leads to Area Closings

We have some closings to announce for today due to inclement weather including:

– Brocton Central

– Cassadaga Central

– Chautauqua Lake Central Schools

– All Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. sites

– Dunkirk City Schools

– Erie 2 BOCES – Hewes Educational Center in Ashville and LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia

– Falconer Central Schools

– Fredonia Central Schools

– Frewsburg Central

– Forestville Central

– Jamestown Community College’s North Campus in Dunkirk

– Jamestown Public Schools and no afterschool activities

– Pine Valley Central

– Ripley Central

– Sherman Central

– Southwestern Central

– SUNY Fredonia

– Westfield Central

– WNY DDSO @ Fredonia

– WNY Urology Assoc. – Dunkirk