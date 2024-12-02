We have some closings to announce for today due to inclement weather including:
– Brocton Central
– Cassadaga Central
– Chautauqua Lake Central Schools
– All Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. sites
– Dunkirk City Schools
– Erie 2 BOCES – Hewes Educational Center in Ashville and LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia
– Falconer Central Schools
– Fredonia Central Schools
– Frewsburg Central
– Forestville Central
– Jamestown Community College’s North Campus in Dunkirk
– Jamestown Public Schools and no afterschool activities
– Pine Valley Central
– Ripley Central
– Sherman Central
– Southwestern Central
– SUNY Fredonia
– Westfield Central
– WNY DDSO @ Fredonia
– WNY Urology Assoc. – Dunkirk
Inclement Weather Leads to Area Closings
