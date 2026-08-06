Infinity Welcomes Two New Instructors

Infinity Visual and Performing Arts is welcoming two new instructors.

Voice and Theater Instructor Christine Porter comes to Infinity with over three decades of performance experience on both stage and screen. She is a graduate of The Hartt School, earning a Bachelor of Music degree in Musical Theater. Porter graduated as a member of both Pi Kappa Lambda, the National Music Honor Society, and Alpha Psi Omega, the National Theatre Honor Society. Her singing and acting career has taken her across four continents, from the stages of New York City and Las Vegas to performance venues in Canada, England, and Australia.

Porter currently resides in Warren PA where she was the inaugural winner of Warren’s Got Talent. Her love of music began in her local church as a small child and continues today through her work as a cantor at several area churches in Warren, Bradford, Erie, and Lakewood. Porter also serves as the liturgical music coordinator for St. Paul’s Church in Warren. She has worked extensively in youth arts education through Missoula Children’s Theatre and as the founder of YoungSong, a program focused on music, movement, and theater for young children. Christine is excited to continue inspiring and encouraging young performers through the arts.

Guitar, Ukulele, and Creative Writing Instructor Brian Hanna has been involved in the local music scene for the past 30 years. During that time, he has played hundreds of shows as a solo artist and as part of the duo, Hanna and Horton. Hanna has a wide variety of styles with lots of original songs he has written over the years. Brian teaches beginners guitar, ukulele, and creative writing/singer songwriter classes at Infinity.

For more information about Infinity, or to register for lessons with any of the instructor mentors at Infinity during their upcoming 2026-2027 Program Year, visit www.infinityperformingarts.org/register.