WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Investigation Continues in Shooting Death of Ellicott Man

Investigation Continues in Shooting Death of Ellicott Man

By Leave a Comment

2256 Willard Street Ext. (Google Maps)

The investigation is continuing into the shooting death of an Ellicott man.

Town of Ellicott Police said a 911 call was received from 2256 Willard Street Extension around 10:00 p.m., Friday, January 6th with a report of a gunshot victim at the residence.

Ellicott and Jamestown Police responded and found the victim, 57-year old Scott Blake, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police arrested 18-year old Tucker Richard in the case and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder. He is in the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.