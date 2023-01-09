Investigation Continues in Shooting Death of Ellicott Man

The investigation is continuing into the shooting death of an Ellicott man.

Town of Ellicott Police said a 911 call was received from 2256 Willard Street Extension around 10:00 p.m., Friday, January 6th with a report of a gunshot victim at the residence.

Ellicott and Jamestown Police responded and found the victim, 57-year old Scott Blake, dead from a gunshot wound.

Police arrested 18-year old Tucker Richard in the case and charged him with 2nd Degree Murder. He is in the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.