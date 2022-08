Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a Fredonia bar Monday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the Fredonia Fire Department was called to Heenan’s Bar on 39 East Avenue around 3:00 p.m. for a structure fire.

Fire crews put out the fire quickly. An investigation determined the fire started on the outside of the building at the ground level. No injuries were reported and the investigation is continuing.