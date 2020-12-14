Jackson Center Co-Founder to Retire from Board

JAMESTOWN – Following 20 years of leadership and service, Robert H. Jackson Center co-founder Gregory Peterson is retiring from the Robert H. Jackson Center Board of Directors, effective December 14, 2020.

Mr. Peterson co-founded the Robert H. Jackson Center in 2001, along with Elizabeth S. Lenna and Carl Cappa. He has served on the Board since the Center’s inception.

“We are grateful for Greg’s leadership and legacy of outstanding community service,” said Jackson Center President Kristan McMahon. “I want to publicly thank Greg for his Board service and for his dedication to Robert H. Jackson and his legacy. We would not be where we are today without his commitment to the dream of what the Jackson Center could be, his drive and enormous heart to make that a reality, and his heroically-scaled video documentation of everything we have ever done.”

“It has been an amazing 20 years of serving at the Robert H. Jackson Center,” Mr. Peterson reflected. “I look forward to watching the Center’s growth under its current leadership.”

In addition to Mr. Peterson’s service as a Jackson Center Board member, he serves on numerous boards and committees, including The Resource Center Foundation, Jamestown Professional Baseball Executive Committee (of which he is Chairman) and the Business Council of New York State. Greg has also served as a member and former President of the Jamestown Chamber of Commerce, former member and Past President of the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, and former Board member of the Fredonia College Foundation. A lifelong resident of Jamestown, Mr. Peterson received his undergraduate degree from Allegheny College and his J.D. from The Dickinson School of Law of the Pennsylvania State University. Currently, he is a partner at Phillips Lytle LLP.

“The Jackson Center Board and staff look forward to celebrating Greg and his service over the course of the next year,” said McMahon. “Although December 14th marks his official retirement from our Board, we know he is not going far and that we and our community will continue to benefit from his leadership.”