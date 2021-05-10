James Prendergast Library Holding Scavenger Hunt Fundraiser

The James Prendergast Library is holding a scavenger hunt as a new fundraiser for the library. The Jim Roselle Community Scavenger Hunt will take place Monday, May 17th through Saturday, May 22nd.

Prendergast Library Executive Director Anne Green said people can register for the hunt at jplagoosechase.org, “What you have to do is register for the game. It’s $20 per team which can be an individual or a group so that way a family of four or five, or however many, can play together and not have to pay per individual. When you register you receive a unique game code in your email confirmation that you’ve registered.”

Green said the fundraiser will support a number of goals at the library, “We have three critical goals from the library’s 2021-2024 Strategic Plan – to work with the Jamestown Public Schools to increase access to library materials and services and improve literacy ,and to enhance community outreach, and to grow partnerships with community organizations.”

Green added that the game’s mission is to get people out and about in downtown Jamestown, to learn more about Jamestown’s history, and to support the library.