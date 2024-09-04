Jamestown Airport Receiving Grant To Upgrade Runway

The Jamestown Airport will receive federal funding to make upgrades to one of its runways.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the $424,800 grant is part of the Airport Improvement Program (AIP) under the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The grant will support phase 1 of a critical project focused on reconstructing the lighting and signage on Runway 13/31 that have reached the end of their useful life, as well as rehabilitating 4,075 feet of the runway to maintain structural integrity.

The Airport Improvement Program provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems (NPIAS). These funds are critical for the continued growth and safety of the aviation sector and for meeting the evolving needs of the communities they serve.