Jamestown Area Community Orchestra To Present Spring Concert May 24

The Jamestown Area Community Orchestra will present their 2026 Spring Concert this Sunday.

The performance at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24 will take place at at First Covenant Church in Jamestown.

Directed by John Cross, the orchestra is comprised of about 60 regional professional musicians, talented adult musicians, and proficient college and high school students.

This season’s repertoire includes “The Star Spangled Banner”, “Hungarian Dance No. 5” by Brahms, Chance’s “Variations on a Korean Folk Song”, “Egyptian Legacy” by Newbold, “Schubert’s “Symphony No. 8, Mvt. 1”, “Españia Cañi” by Narro, and a medley of “American Landscape” by Newbold and “Cumberland Cross” by Strommen.

An arrangement by John Cross of the traditional Irish melody “Rhapsody on Sally Gardens” will include some special guests, “We have Sue Tillotson who will play the Irish tin whistle, as well as Lane Hapberg will play the harp for that piece. And, of course, our vocalist, Marci Johnson, will sing and delight the audience with her superb soprano vocal skills.”

The concert is free with a free-will offering accepted.