Jamestown Awarded SAFER Grant to Hire 8 Firefighters

The City of Jamestown has been awarded a grant that will allow them to hire eight new firefighters.

The $1,816,201 SAFER, or Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program, grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The funds will fully cover the cost of the eight new hires for three years, with no cost share from the City. Jamestown was one of three New York state departments awarded SAFER grants in this round of funding, which also included Fulton and New Rochelle. Last week, city officals announced the receipt of a $284,000 Assistance to Firefighter’s Grant for new radios and rope bailout system.

Mayor Eddie Sundquist said in a statement that one of his top priorities has been “..to enhance staffing and equipment in our public safety departments… These awards will help improve responsiveness, increase fire protection, and increase EMS coverage for all Jamestown residents and businesses. I would like to thank my friend Senator Schumer, who has been a tireless advocate for increased public safety resources in communities like Jamestown, for his support which made this award possible.”