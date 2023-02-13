Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Looking for Game Sponsors

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Committee is looking for sponsors for this summer’s 13-15 Year Old Event at Diethrick Park.

The World Series will take place August 12 though 19. This will be the 19th World Series held in Jamestown between 1980 and 2023.

On Thursday, August 10th, the eight Regional Champions from across the United States (New England, Middle Atlantic, Ohio Valley, Southeast, Southwest, Mid-West Plains, Pacific Northwest, Pacific Southwest) will arrive in Jamestown. Joining these eight teams will be the Western New York State Champion and a Host Team from the Jamestown area. All teams will participate in the week-long tournament with the Champion being crowned on Saturday, August 19th.

The local World Series Committee is asking businesses, organizations, and clubs to help support the event through a stadium buy-out.

Buy-outs allow the stadium gates to be open for free to attendees for an entire day of games.

Buy-out sponsors receive a half page ad in the souvenir booklet, the opportunity to throw out a first pitch, and opportunity to select a vocalist or musician the sponsor knows to perform the National Anthem. In addition, sponsors will receive recognition in media releases as well as sponsor announcements in the ball park.

For more information, contact Finance Division Director Chris Maggio at (716) 485-1767 or Vice-President Kim Ecklund by phone at (716) 664-0405 or by email at jamestownbrws@yahoo.com.