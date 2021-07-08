Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series Looking For Sponsors, Musicians, & More

The Jamestown Babe Ruth World Series is continuing to look for game sponsors. Board of Directors Member Kim Ecklund said Tuesday, August 17th and Wednesday, August 18th are still available to sponsor for the series that’s held at Diethrick Stadium on August 14th through 21st. The sponsor fee is $25-hundred dollars and makes it possible for spectators to see that date’s games for free.

The Babe Ruth World Series board is also looking for vocalists or musicians to perform the National Anthem at games. The board also is looking for local religious leaders to provide an invocation before each game.

Additionally, a parade will take place on Third Street at 6 p.m., Friday, August 13th. Parade organizers are looking for bands, participants and organizations that will want to be a part of this event.

Anyone interested in any of these events or sponsorships should contact Kim Ecklund at (716) 664-0405 or email jamestownbrws@yahoo.com