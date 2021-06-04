Jamestown Bar Association Honors Judge LaMancuso, Judge Cass with Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Jamestown Bar Association has honored two local judges with Lifetime Achievement Awards for Community Service. Jamestown City Court Judge John LaMancuso and Chautauqua County Surrogate Court Judge Stephen Cass were both recognized at the Association’s May meeting for outstanding service to the community.

Judge LaMancuso’s community service includes volunteering with Babe Ruth Baseball and Jamestown Area Youth Soccer, as well as serving as a member of the Jamestown School Board. The Jamestown Bar Association said Judge LaMancuso has been instrumental in the success of the Jamestown City Treatment Court, Veterans’ Court, and Mental Health Court.

Judge Cass’ community service includes currently serving on the Robert H. Jackson Center Board of Directors and previous service as a member of the Board of Directors for the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation. He also was a board member for the Girl Scouts of Western New York, and coach for girls’ softball, girls’ basketball, and girls’ soccer teams for many years.