Jamestown Boy Dies Following Truck-Bicycle Accident

The child who was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle last Tuesday has died.

The incident happened near the intersection of Willard and Kinney Streets.

Jamestown Police report 11-year old Daniel Ramos Jr. was rushed to UPMC Chautauqua before being flown to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

JPD says the investigation is on-going.

Ramos was a fifth grader at Jefferson Middle School and had previously attended Lincoln Elementary. Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement, “We are saddened to receive this terrible news and our sincere condolences are with the student’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for the family, the Jefferson and Lincoln staff, and for all of us in the Jamestown Public Schools. A student’s passing has a lasting impact on those close to them and our school district stands ready to offer support to students, staff, and families however needed.”

District officials said the Jefferson Middle School’s Crisis Intervention Team, made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, will be made available to those who may need it. School counselors will also be available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

The family is holding visiting hours today from noon to 2:00 p.m. at Riccardi’s Hubert Funeral Home in Jamestown.