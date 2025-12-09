Jamestown Boys & Girls Club Receives Renovation Grant

The Winifred Crawford Dibert Boys & Girls Club of Jamestown, Inc. is receiving a $260,000 award from New York State.

The club will use the $260,000 through the Building Recreational Infrastructure for Communities, Kids and Seniors (NY BRICKS) capital grant program to support renovations at the community center located at 62 Allen Street in Jamestown.

The NY BRICKS capital grant program supports municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York State in building or renovating community centers that promote physical health, mental well-being, and community connections for youth and older adults. Projects were selected based on demonstrated need, community impact, and viability, with priority given to underserved communities and facilities offering affordable services like childcare, eldercare, and mental health counseling.

A complete list of NY BRICKS grant recipients is available at dasny.org/BRICKS.