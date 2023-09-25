Jamestown BPU Announces Fall Water Main Flushing Dates

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced the dates for fall water main flushing.

Pre-flushing in Falconer will start at 1 p.m. Friday, September 29 and continue into Sunday, October 1.

During the Falconer flushing of mains, water is expected to be discolored in the Village and on the north side of Jamestown.

Flushing of the remainder of the BPU Water Division system will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, October 2-6; and Monday through Wednesday, October 9 through 11.

The exception will be on Wednesday, October 4, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown Jamestown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants. Residents on streets and neighborhoods located near West Third Street, Harding and Fairmount Avenue (Rte. 394) that day could experience discolored water, even though their own streets are not flushed that day.

Flushing may discolor water, especially when the process takes place in the customers’ immediate areas, near their scheduled flushing days. Customers may see discolored water at any time during flushing, even on days other than their scheduled flushing days.

The main precaution customers may take during water main flushing is to check for discolored water before doing laundry and to avoid pulling discolored water into their hot water tanks. The

BPU also suggests putting aside water for cooking or drinking a day ahead of their flushing days because the discolored water appearance is unappealing.

Should discolored water enter the household, it may be expected to clear in 12-24 hours.

The BPU flushes water lines twice a year to remove naturally-occurring sediment that may gather in pipes. As flushing occurs, employees also check on the condition of the hydrants and fix any problems that they may find. Water main flushing is a normal process used in communities throughout the country.

The BPU’s August customer newsletter contains a two-page color-coded map section showing which areas will be flushed on which days. The maps also are posted on www.jamestownbpu.com.

Residential customers, whose phone numbers are current on their accounts, may expect to receive automatic calls two-five days in advance of their flushing days.

For questions, refer to the BPU Flushing FAQs at www.jamestownbpu.com or call the Flushing Hotline at (716)661-1613, Communications at (716)661-1680 or the Customer Service Office at (716) 661-1660.