Jamestown BPU Announces Holiday Hours

BPUThe Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has announced its holiday hours.

BPU Customer Service and offices will be closed for Christmas on Tuesday, December 24, and Wednesday, December 25. For New Year’s, offices will be closed on New Year’s Eve, December 31, and New Year’s Day, January 1.

Garbage and recycling for December 23-28 and December 30-January 4 will be delayed by one day, starting with Christmas Day and New Year’s Day when Wednesday collections occur on Thursdays. Thursday pick-ups move to Friday, and Friday collections move to Saturday.

Recycling for the week of December 23-28 is paper. Recyclables from December 30 to January 4 are cardboard and boxboard.

Customers who need to pay bills after-hours may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located at the top of the BPU’s “D” driveway, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street. Payments left after-hours should only be made by check or money order.

For reports of trouble in all BPU divisions, customers may call 661-1640 at all hours.

