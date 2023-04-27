Jamestown BPU Begins Spring Flushing Friday, April 28

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will begin spring water main flushing, weather permitting, tomorrow.

Pre-flushing in Falconer will start at 1 p.m. Friday, April 28, in the areas of Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere. The entire Village of Falconer will be flushed from 8:00 p.m. Saturday, April 29, overnight into Sunday, April 30, until Falconer flushing is completed.

During the Falconer flushing of mains, water is expected to discolor in the Village and on the north side of Jamestown.

Flushing of the remainder of the BPU Water Division system will take place from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, May 1-5; and Monday-Wednesday, May 8-10.

The exception will be on Wednesday, May 3, when flushing will begin at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate downtown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants.

Residents on streets and neighborhoods located near West Third Street, Harding and Fairmount Avenue (Rte. 394) that day could experience discolored water, even though their own streets are not flushed that day.

The BPU flushes water lines twice a year to remove naturally-occurring sediment that may gather in pipes. As flushing occurs, employees also check on the condition of the hydrants and fix any problems that they may find.

The BPU said customers should check for discolored water before doing laundry and to avoid pulling discolored water into their hot water tanks. Thye also suggest putting aside water for cooking or drinking a day ahead of their flushing days.

To view a color-coded map showing which areas will be flushed on which days, visit jamestownbpu.com.

Customers with questions about flushing and their flushing dates may call the Flushing Hotline at (716) 661-1613 or BPU Customer Service at (716) 661-1660.