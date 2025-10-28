Jamestown BPU Board Appoints Kris Sellstrom As New General Manager

Kris Sellstrom has been approved to take over as General Manager of the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities following current GM David Leathers‘ retirement.

The BPU Board approved the appointment at their meeting Monday afternoon.

Sellstrom is a lifelong Jamestown resident and a New York-licensed professional engineer. He has been with the BPU for nearly fourteen years in progressively senior leadership roles, having most recently served as Deputy General Manager of the Electric Division.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said they received around 60 applicants for the position with six being interviewed by the board as well as BPU employees, “We didn’t want to limit it to internal, but we had some great internal candidates. And I think it’s imperative.. Dave will be gone the beginning of the year. You know, having this time there helps. Having this time under Dave’s wing for the next two months will be a huge asset. So, anyone has a lot to learn, but he as far as the operation goes, is higher than if we had hired someone from outside.”

Sellstrom began his BPU career in 2011 as a Junior Engineer, progressing to Electrical Engineer in 2014. In 2018, Sellstrom was promoted to Senior Electrical Engineer and Energy and Gas Resources Manager, and earned his Professional Engineer license in New York State. He worked as the Electric Division’s Transmission and Distribution Manager before his June, 2024, promotion to Deputy General Manager – Electric.

Sellstrom earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Vermont and his Master of Business Administration from Pennsylvania State University – The Behrend College

Sellstrom is married to Simone Sellstrom. The couple has three sons.

David Leathers will retire in January 2026.