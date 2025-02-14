Jamestown BPU Closed Feb. 17 In Observance of Presidents’ Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities offices will be closed on Monday, February 17, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

The Customer Service Office will reopen for business at 9 a.m. Tuesday, February 18.

Garbage and recycling will be picked up on its regular weekly schedule with no collection changes. The recycling product for February 17-21 is paper.

Customers who need to pay bills on the holiday may do so online at www.jamestownbpu.com by clicking “My Account” on the home page. They may also make payments at 716-661-1660, ext. 3.

Customers may leave checks or money orders (no cash) after hours in drop-off boxes located in the BPU Customer Service Office parking lot down the D driveway, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street.

Customers may call 716-661-1640 after business hours to report trouble in all BPU Divisions. During business hours, utility trouble may be reported to 716-661-1660.