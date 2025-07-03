Jamestown BPU Closed For Independence Day

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will be closed Friday in observance of Independence Day.

Garbage and recycling for July 4 will be delayed by one day to Saturday, July 5.

The Yard Waste Site will be closed on July 5 to facilitate garbage and recycling collection that day.

Recycling for the week is metal.

Customers who need to pay bills after-hours may leave checks or money orders in drop-off boxes located at the top of the BPU’s “D” driveway, 92 Steele Street; outside City Hall on Tracy Plaza; and inside the vestibule of the Jamestown Police Department entrance on Second Street. Payments left after-hours should only be made by check or money order.

Online payments for BPU bills may be made by clicking My Account on the BPU homepage at www.jamestownbpu.com. Payments by phone are accepted twenty-four hours a day at 716-661-1660, option 3.

For reports of trouble in all BPU divisions, customers may call 716-661-1640 at all hours.