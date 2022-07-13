WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Jamestown BPU Customer Service Hours Changed for Wednesday, July 13

Jamestown BPU Customer Service Hours Changed for Wednesday, July 13

By Leave a Comment

BPUThe Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Customer Service Office has revised hours today due to training.

The office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will reopen from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. today.

Customers are reminded that payments may be made online at www.jamestownbpu.com, by telephone at (716) 661-1660 extension 3, and by check or money order through BPU drop boxes located in the Customer Service parking lot, in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule and on Tracy Plaza.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.