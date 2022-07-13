Jamestown BPU Customer Service Hours Changed for Wednesday, July 13

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Customer Service Office has revised hours today due to training.
The office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will reopen from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. today.
Customers are reminded that payments may be made online at www.jamestownbpu.com, by telephone at (716) 661-1660 extension 3, and by check or money order through BPU drop boxes located in the Customer Service parking lot, in the Jamestown Police Department vestibule and on Tracy Plaza.
