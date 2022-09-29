Jamestown BPU First Place Finalist in WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been recognized for a fifth year in a row as a first place finalist in the WNY Healthiest Employer contest.

The distinction qualifies the BPU program to compete in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America contest. The BPU placed in the top 100 of that national challenge in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The mostly employee-led BPU Health and Wellness Program is designed to get as many employees involved as possible to improve the overall health of the workforce. The BPU employs 150 workers, and about a dozen employees with other full-time jobs in the organization, volunteering to create and administer the wellness plan.

The BPU wellness program includes biometric screenings, individual health challenges, online courses and lunch and learns throughout the calendar year. Employees earn wellness points for participation in activities such as doctor wellness visits, vaccinations and dental and vision appointments.