Jamestown BPU Holding Hot Dog Sale Today To Benefit St. Susan Center

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities will hold its annual hot dog sale today to benefit St. Susan Center.

BPU employee volunteers will be selling the hot dogs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. today outside the BPU Customer Service Office. The entrance to the sale is down the “D Driveway” at 92 Steele Street.

Hot dogs, chips, soda and water will be sold to benefit the utility’s 25th annual “Cents for St. Susan’s” fund drive. The local soup kitchen serves more than 4,000 meals a month.

People can also support the drive by bringing redeemable cans and bottles to the hot dog sale, which will be donated to the campaign.

Contributions to “Cents for St. Susan’s” may be made by sending checks to St. Susan Center, in care of the Jamestown BPU, P.O. Box 700, Jamestown. Gifts of cash can be brought to the BPU Customer Service Office.