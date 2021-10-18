WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown BPU In Top 100 of 2021 Healthiest Workplaces in America

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is among the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America.

The Springbuk-sponsored program includes the Jamestown BPU on a list of the top 100 companies taking proactive steps to support employee health and well-being.

This is the third year the BPU has been named to the national list, in 44th place.

BPU General Manager Dave Leathers said the Health and Wellness Program established in 2013 has helped employees, spouses, and retirees “recognize the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.”
He said reports indicate the programs have resulted in improved general health of its participants and helps control medical costs for the utility.

