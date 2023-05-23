WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Jamestown BPU Receives Clean Audit for 2022

BWB CPA Danna Isaman presents 2022 audit for the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (May 22, 2023)

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has received a clean audit for 2022.

The board heard from BWB Representatives at its monthly meeting.

CPA Danna Isaman said the Independent Auditor’s Report has issued an unmodified opinion, which is the highest that can be received, for all four divisions of the BPU.

She said aside from the Solid Waste and District Heat divisions, all other divisions had a surplus in revenues versus expenditures.

BPU General Manager David Leathers said a $2.8 million surplus in the water division was due to grant funding, while the $5.2 million surplus in the electric division was due to off system sales, “Most of the increased revenues in electric were related to off system sales and off system sales profits that, as you know, $1.225 million goes to the operating budget but everything above that is restricted. So it either goes to the overall reserve fund or it’s a refund back to customers right now.”

Isaman said any recommendations for changes have already been implemented or are in the process of being put in place.

