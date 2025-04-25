Jamestown BPU Releases Annual Water Quality Report

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has released its annual water quality report for 2024.

The report indicates once again that the BPU provides safe, quality water to its customers.

The utility is required to prepare this New York State report each May, to provide consumers with information on the quality and testing of the water delivered by the utility’s water system in the previous year.

The report can be found directly on the BPU website at the following link: https://ny-jamestownbpu.civicplus.com/Archive.aspx?ADID=1237. It is also available in the BPU Customer Service Office at 92 Steele Street. Copies may also be viewed in the Spotlight section on the www.jamestownbpu.com homepage.

To request a hard copy of the annual water quality report or a larger-print version, please call BPU Communications at 716-661-1680.