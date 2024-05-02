Jamestown BPU Retool Conference Set for June 11

This year’s Jamestown BPU Retool conference theme is “Connect. Collaborate. Create Clean Energy Opportunities.”

The one-day conference will be held Tuesday, June 11 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

This year’s conference theme is focused specifically on opportunities for small and medium manufacturers to become part of the growing supply chain in the clean energy sector; and to highlight entrepreneurs who have been early adopters to clean energy needs and have successfully started businesses that are now thriving.

One of the event’s keynote speakers will be Viridi CEO Jon M. Williams. Viridi is an advanced battery energy storage manufacturer in Buffalo. Williams will speak on the importance of green manufacturing with the need to develop opportunities for unemployed and underemployed in underserved communities.

Partners for this year’s event are NextCorps and Scale for ClimateTech, two not-for-profit organizations located at the University of Rochester and focused on scaling up manufacturing in New York State, specifically focused on commercializing clean technologies and solutions.

Pre-registration is required for the conference and can be made Retool24Event.eventbrite.com. There is early bird pricing of $75 for the full-day event if purchased by May 10.

More information is available by contacting the Jamestown BPU’s Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto at 716-661-1686 or by email at businessdev@jamestownbpu.com.