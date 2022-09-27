Jamestown BPU to Begin Fall Flushing of Water Mains on October 1

Fall flushing for the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities begins this Saturday, October 1.

The traditional flushing of the entire Village of Falconer will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, October 1, and continue overnight into Sunday, October 2. The pre-flush of Falconer’s Aldren, Mapleshade, Ralph and Valmeere Streets is set to begin at 1 p.m. Friday, September 30.

Discolored water may be seen in Falconer and on the north side of Jamestown during Falconer flushing.

Flushing in the rest of the water system will take place from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday, October 3, through Friday, October 7, and from Monday, October 10, through Wednesday, October 12. No flushing will take place on the weekends.

An exception will be downtown Jamestown flushing that will begin at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 5, to accommodate downtown and Fairmount Avenue businesses and restaurants. Flushing that day could affect streets and neighborhoods off Fairmount Avenue/Route 394, even though their own streets are not targeted for flushing on that date.

In addition, on Thursday, October 6, a pump test at 101 Jackson Avenue in Celoron will take place at 8 a.m. on the same day that flushing in Celoron occurs at 8:30 a.m. Celoron residents should be aware of the earlier start of discolored water in the Village that day.

For more information about flushing, contact the BPU at 716-661-1660 or visit jamestownbpu.com.