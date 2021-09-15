Jamestown BPU Wellness Program Wins 4th WNY Healthiest Employer Contest

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ Wellness Program has won its fourth WNY Healthiest Employer Contest for Medium-Size Companies. The BPU wellness program finished first among finalists including the Dent Neurologic Institute, the East Aurora Union Free School District, International Imaging Materials, Inc., The Mentholatum Company, Tapecon, Inc., Trocaire College and Wendel.

This distinction qualifies the BPU program to compete in the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America contest. The BPU placed in the top 100 of that national contest in both 2020 and 2019.

The BPU Wellness Program started small more than a decade ago with weight-loss and exercise challenges, then progressed to on-site biometric screenings and flu shot clinics at no cost to employees. The group has hosted “Wellness Days,” Lunch and Learns; and challenges aimed at drinking more water, getting more sleep, exercising, and more. The program also actively engages employee spouses and retirees.

BPU General Manager Dave Leathers applauded the work of the Wellness Team, saying the program decreases absences, improves employee safety, and decreases the utility’s health, prescription and claims costs.