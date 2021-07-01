Jamestown BPU’s Assigned Garbage Container Takes Effect Today

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities‘ assigned garbage container program takes effect today. BPU Solid Waste customers are now required to begin use of the new garbage containers that were delivered to residences in May.

Customers who applied for the smaller-sized containers, due to reasons of age or disability, should have received the new containers.

Customers are reminded that, temporarily, garbage not inside the assigned garbage container will be collected with a fee of $25 per occurrence and a $5 per bag fee. Effective January 1st, 2022, bagged garbage that is not in an assigned BPU container will not be collected.

Customers with an unusual amount of garbage that will not fit into the BPU-issued container in a specific week should contact the Garbage Hotline at 661-1651 to make special arrangements.

Customers may request an extra collection in any given week on the day before or on the day after their regular garbage days for a fee of $10 by calling the Garbage Hotline or by completing an online form on the BPU customer portal under “My Account” on the jamestownbpu.com website.

Residents also may ask that an additional BPU-issued garbage container be assigned to the address for an extra $13 monthly fee by contacting the Garbage Hotline. Extra containers may be requested for a minimum period of six months of use.

Customers with questions may call the Garbage Hotline at 661-1651 or BPU Customer Service at 661-1660.