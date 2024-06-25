Jamestown City Council Approves Hiring Four New Firefighters

Jamestown City Council has approved hiring four new firefighters.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Coon said they still are looking for two additional firefighters, “We successfully recruited six of the eight that Council approved last year under the SAFER grant program. The four (approved) tonight will actually be budgeted positions that were included in the 2024 general fund budget.”

The four new recruits would replace two firefighters who have resigned and two others who retired.

Coon said with the four firefighters approved Monday night and the two SAFER firefighters to be hired, that will bring the total number of employees in the Jamestown Fire Department to 68.

He added that the second ambulance to handle EMS calls has been delivered to the department, which he hopes will be operational in 30 to 45 days. Coon said the intent is to staff both ambulances 24 hours a day.