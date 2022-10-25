Jamestown City Council Approves SWAT Vehicle Purchase

Jamestown City Council has approved the purchase of a new SWAT vehicle.

The $247,516 Bearcat will be paid for using American Rescue Plan funds.

Council President Tony Dolce said the SWAT team has been using regular vehicles for raids and with the number of raids they’re doing on top of the amount of guns on the streets, he said an armored vehicle will be more safe, “And this also gives the Police Department the ability, God forbid if we did have a major shooting, where they can actually rescue people and take them out of a situation in a much safer environment to get them out of there. And also, that vehicle can go through things and get a lot closer and make much safer not only for themselves but for residents.”

Dolce said delivery of the new vehicle is expected to take a year.

Council also approved $1.3 million in grants to seven local businesses through the ARP Business Property and Infrastructure Improvement program. The grants had been approved by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation, but as all the requests were over $100,000, City Council also had to give their approval. The businesses receiving funds for capital improvements include Artone, Colecraft Commercial Furnishings, Dawson Metal, El Greco, International Ordnance, National Wire and Metal Technology, and Shawbucks.

An additional $500,000 of American Rescue Plan funds have been put into the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program. This brings the total amount of funding to that program to $1 million. Dolce said Council is looking to fund another round of $500,000 which would satisfy all the applications that met the requirements.

And council approved $8,000 out of the city’s contingency fund for emergency roof repairs at the Fenton History Center. Dolce said the roof had been leaking, “It has reached a point where it’s causing interior damage to the walls and the structure of the building. So this is an emergency stopgap measure to at least repair that part roof. The entire roof, at some point, is going to need to be done. They’re going to be getting bids and quotes on that, so that will be much more money coming down probably in the next few months.”

The Fenton mansion is owned by the City of Jamestown and is, thus, the responsibility of the City to maintain.