Jamestown City Council Approves Union Contracts For JCAA, JURA

Jamestown City Council has approved new contracts for two unions.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said the contracts for JCAA and JURA are for three years and include raises that are in line with what the other unions have received in recent contract negotiations. She said there are increases in the healthcare contributions as well as some savings to the city in the amount of sick time employees can cash out upon retirement.

Ecklund said with the passage of these two contracts, there is just one contract left to be approved. She said that contract with AFSME will come before Jamestown City Council during a special voting session prior to the work session on Monday, August 10.