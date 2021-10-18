Jamestown City Council Begins Budget Review, American Rescue Plan Funding Discussion

Jamestown City Council begins its review of the proposed $38.93 million dollar 2022 executive budget tonight. Staff from the Public Works, Parks, Police and Fire Departments will present their budget requests to all council members at a budget work session that begins at 6:30pm tonight. There is no tax increase in the proposed budget, but spending is up $3.37 million dollars.

Council also will begin its review of the proposed spending of $28 million dollars in American Rescue Plan monies. While there is a resolution to adopt the full plan, there are several other resolutions included in this month’s voting packet related to ARP monies including the hiring of a project manager in the comptroller’s office and the hiring of a communications coordinator in the mayor’s office. Both positions would be funded with ARP monies.

The public safety committee will review a special event permit application for a Riverwalk Video Art Show that’s scheduled to take place November 4th through 6th. Doug Sitler is organizing the evening event which would feature video installations along the downtown portion of the Riverwalk.

Council also will hear a presentation by Windstream as well as receive an update on third quarter financials.