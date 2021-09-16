Jamestown City Council Member Grant Olson Ending Re-Election Bid

Jamestown Ward 5 Council member Grant Olson has announced he’s ending his race for another term on the Council.

Olson issued a statement saying his primary reason for stepping away is due to his increasingly limited time as a young professional and father.

Olson said he feels the city is on right track from when he took office and encouraged residents to continue contacting their council representatives to keep them up to date on issues in their neighborhoods.

Olson, a Republican in his first term, was facing Democrat challenger Doug Lawson. The Chautauqua County Board of Elections confirms Olson’s name will remain on the ballot for the November 2nd elections. If he wins a majority of votes and still declines to take his seat, it would be up to Mayor Eddie Sundquist to appoint a representative for that ward with City Council approving that appointment.