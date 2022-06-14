Jamestown City Council Sends Resolutions on Sidewalk Plowing, Emergency Alert System to Next Step

Resolutions regarding sidewalk plowing, eradicating Tree of Heaven along the Chadakoin River, and an emergency alert program are moving forward for a vote by Jamestown City Council.

The shared services agreement between the City and Jamestown Public School District has the district paying $250,000 toward two sidewalk plows. The City would use American Rescue Plan funds to pay $56,000 toward the plows. The plows cost $306,000. The City also would pay for two Parks Laborers that are estimated to cost $689,672 over a four year period between August 2022 and the end of 2026. They also would be funded using American Rescue Plan monies.

Council Member at Large Jeff Russell questioned the legality of the school district providing monies to the city. Corporation Counsel Elliot Raimondo said it’s legal under a shared services agreement, similar to how the City is contracting with Jamestown Community College for the shared grant position. Council member at Large Kim Ecklund questioned if there were any issues with using American Rescue Plan funds toward the joint purchase of the sidewalk plow purchase. Raimondo said he’d have to research that further.

Finance and Public Safety Committees moved a resolution forward for a city-wide emergency alert program. The contract with AlertMedia would be in the amount of $4,902 a year for up to 400 subscribers with a 20-cent per subscriber fee after that. This year’s cost for the program would be $2,450.

Ecklund said some questions remaining to be answered include what type of alerts are included in the contract as well as who in city government will be responsible for sending out the alerts.

An agreement with Paramount Roofing to replace the roof on Fire Station Four moves to the voting session. The cost of the roof replacement went up $21,400 from when council initially approved using ARPA funds for the project. The total cost is now $121,400.

The Finance Committee also moved forward a resolution to use $17,760 in American Rescue Plan funds to contract with the Chautauqua Watershed Conservancy to eradicate the invasive Tree of Heaven from the banks of the Chadakoin River.

And two companion resolutions to suspend the hiring freeze to replace Comptroller Ryan Thompson, who is resigning, as well as hire a Deputy Comptroller passed in committee.

The City Council voting session will take place Monday, June 27.