Jamestown City Council to Hear 2023 City Audit Presentation

The 2022 City of Jamestown audit will be presented to Jamestown City Council tonight.

The report, which normally is presented in several months after the close of the previous fiscal year, was delayed in part due to the lack of a full-time City Comptroller in City Government from December 2022 until January 1, 2024.

Representatives from auditors Drescher & Malecki will present their report at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room located on the fourth floor of City Hall.

City Council will vote on a new agreement with Drescher & Malecki LLP to handle this city’s independent audit at their voting session.

The contract for the 2023 audit is $33,930, which, according to the staff report, is 19% higher than budgeted. The contact also includes audits for 2024 and 2025 for a total cost of $105,495. The contract has the option to extend for an additional two years.

The staff report stated that a request for proposal is not needed for this contract due to the fact that it is professional in nature and Drescher & Malecki LLP is qualified to perform such services.

Under other regular business, council will vote on a local law to move the Assessment Grievance Day to the first Monday in June. If passed, this would go into effect this year.

Under new business, Council will vote on a $350,000 loan to Wicked Jimmy’s LLC that was approved by the Jamestown Local Development Corporation Board on February 21. The loan has a 4% interest rate and a 10-year term. The monies would be used to purchase 115 – 121 West Third Street for the purpose of reopening the Jamestown Brewing Company under the new name, Wicked Warren’s.

Also under new business is a resolution requesting home rule from New York State to make both City Court judges elected positions.

Currently, the city has one elected judge, John LaMancuso, with George Panebianco having been appointed by former Mayor Eddie Sundquist.

Council has previously supported this legislation, with a May 2021 resolution that passed 9-0. The bill did reach the state legislature where it was passed by the senate, but did not have any action taken by the assembly. This current legislation would be the same as past legislation proposed.

Council also will vote under new business on a resolution to adopt the Pro Housing Communities pledge. Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said that signing the pledge will position the city well for future funding for housing.

According to the state, localities with the “Pro-Housing Communities” designation will receive priority in their applications for funding programs, including the NY Forward program, the capital projects from the Market New York program, the New York Main Street program, and others.

Following the audit presentation at 6:30 p.m., Council will hold a work session at 7:00 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers located on the second floor of city hall. All meetings are open to the public with the voting session being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov