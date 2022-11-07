Jamestown City Council to Hear Police, Fire Budget Presentations; Review Video-Conferencing Law

American Rescue Plan funded projects related to housing and funds for non-profits are back on the Jamestown City Council work session agenda for tonight.

Council also will review a local law that authorizes the use of video-conferencing for public meetings. According to the staff report, the local law is required under Public Officers Law 103 in order for the city to continue having hybrid meetings or meetings over video-conference.

The report said that video-conferencing has been a “valuable asset to public meetings, and can create an increase of engagement with the public.”

Council will presented with a resolution to purchase a new Fleet maintenance truck for the Department of Public Works in the amount of $52,534. The staff report said the current truck had been hit by another vehicle in October, causing frame damage to the truck. There were no injuries in the collision. The truck had been intended to replace a 20-year old service truck that is aging and severely rusted. The contingency fund would be used for the purchase.

And the Public Safety Committee will review a special event permit application for a Veterans Day Ceremony that’s set to take place on the corner of Third and Main Streets on Friday, November 11th.

The Police and Fire Departments will present their proposed budgets to the full council at 6:30 p.m. in the Police Training Room on the fourth floor of City Hall. Committee meetings will immediately follow that presentation with the full work session beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The meetings are open to the public with the budget and work session also being live streamed on jamestownny.gov.