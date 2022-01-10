Jamestown City Council to Review ARP projects Including Roof Replacements, Police Radio Purchase

Jamestown City Council will review several more American Rescue Plan funded projects including roof repairs and the purchase of police radios at its work session tonight.

Resolutions have been pre-filed to replace the roof on Fire Station #4 on Allen Street for a cost of $100,000 and to replace the roof on the Parks Maintenance Building on Fairmount Avenue for a cost of $237,000.

Another resolution would use $210,513 to purchase 60 police radios, which will include software needed for radios to communicate with outside agencies

Diethrick Stadium would have an industrial hot water tank that supplies the entire facility replaced, as well as see the roof of the press box and rubber walkway pads to the press box replaced using $48,000.

And another resolution would fund $10,000 for a Citywide Knox Box system. The project would outfit four fire department apparatus with a KNOX key security system in order to provide easy fire department access to commercial buildings.

The Finance Committee also will receive an informational report on the receipt of a $99,000 grant received through the Smart Growth Comprehensive Planning Program to be used for the City of Jamestown Comprehensive Plan.

The work session starts at 7:30 pm in the third floor conference room of City Hall and is open to the public.