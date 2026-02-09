Jamestown City Council To Review Proposed Code Changes

Jamestown City Council will begin the review of several proposed code changes at their work session tonight.

The Department of Development has prepared updates to the City Code that includes the areas of Accessory Structures, Driveways, Fences, Heating, Notice to Vacate (Condemnations), Garbage and Refuse, and Unlicensed Vehicles.

Council also will review a request to reinstate the title of Police Chief.

In 2002, then Mayor Sam Teresi created the Director of Public Safety title as an administrative position that would oversee both the Police and Fire Departments.

With the retirement of Director of Public Safety/Police Chief Tim Jackson, the administration wants to “…reinstate the former structure and separate the departments.” The staff report said there will be a cost savings to the move as the Police Chief salary will no longer receive a stipend for also carrying the title of Director of Public Safety. Scott Forster is currently the interim Police Chief while the City begins its search for a new Police Chief.

The Housing Committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. with other committees meeting at 7:00 p.m. The full work session will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. All meetings are open to the public with the full work session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.