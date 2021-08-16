Jamestown City Council to Review Repealing Court Fee, Continue Discussions on Car Show Event

Jamestown City Council will review repealing a mandatory court fee at its work session tonight.

Previously, City Council had passed a mandatory $100 administration fee issued to those appearing in Housing-Code Enforcement Court

However, the New York State Unified Court System said the fee is essentially a second punishment which resulted in Jamestown City Court not being able to institute most other penalties available under the law.

Council also will review a resolution to sell a city right-of-way to Shawbuck’s owner Kurt Johnson so he can build a balcony on the Second Street side of the building. The fair market value of the parcel is $1-thousand dollars.

The Public Safety Committee also will continue discussions about the Los Contrincantes special event scheduled for Saturday, September 18th at Bergman Park.

There also will be an update on the Police Reform and Reinvention Commission.

Committee meetings start at 6:45pm with the full work session at 7:30pm in the 3rd Floor Conference Room of City Hall. The public is welcome to attend.