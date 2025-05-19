Jamestown City Council To Vote On Alternate Parking Change

Jamestown City Council will vote on moving the start of daily alternate parking tonight.

The ordinance change would move the start of daily alternate parking from October 1 to November 1.

Council also will have two public hearings. The first at 6:30 p.m. will be about the local Law to exceed the property tax cap. Municipalities in New York State may only raise property taxes from the prior year by the lessor of 2% or the rate of inflation. To override the tax cap legislation and access the ability to tax up to the New York State constitution limits, the City will need local legislation for such.

The second public hearing at 6:45 p.m. will be regarding the reallocation of $640,000 in HOME program funds. $140,000 of the funds could be used for the home rehabilitation program with the remaining $500,000 going into a Home Development category to construct in-fill housing on vacant lots or on lots where homes are being demolished.

The public hearings will be held in the City Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of City Hall.

Both the local law and resolution amending the Annual Action plan to reallocate Home program funds are on the voting agenda.

The voting session takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. All meetings are open to the public with the public hearing and voting session also being livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.