Jamestown City Council To Vote On Increasing Fees

Jamestown City Council will vote on increasing several different fees tonight.

Council will vote to increase fees under the Department of Development. Staff say permit fees have not been adjusted in several years while administrative costs have increased at about a rate of 2% or more a year. Permit fees are proposed to increase between 10 and 20%. If approved, the new rates go into effect January 1, 2026.

A resolution to double the cost of the Business District Parking Permit is also on the voting agenda. The staff report states that the City Code provides for a parking permit for businesses located within the central business district. These permits are for businesses that make deliveries or pickups or service calls. This permit allows the individual to come and go within the district without being ticketed for an overtime in zone violation. City officials said the cost to park in the city’s parking ramps is $50 a month and the adjustment of $300 a year to $600 a year would bring the cost of the permit equal to the cost of utilizing the ramp.

The Public Works and Parks Departments will present their budget to Council at 6:30 p.m. in the fourth floor Police Training Room. The voting session will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall. All meetings are open to the public and also will be livestreamed on jamestownny.gov.